Aurora man faces murder charge in April 11 stabbing death of woman, 20

AURORA | Officials have levied murder charges against a 21-year-old Aurora man accused of fatally stabbing a woman found in a north Aurora apartment April 11.

Adams County prosecutors have charged Marcos Gutierrez with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Airica Beaty earlier this month, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Shortly after 10 p.m. April 11, Aurora police found Beaty, 20, suffering stab wounds inside a fifth-floor unit of the Amber Apartments at 1945 Peoria St. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short while later.

Beaty graduated from Arvada High School and was studying at Johnson & Wales University, according to information posted on Facebook.

Beaty was found alongside an unidentified man who had also been stabbed, but he survived, police said. It is unclear if that man, whom Aurora police did not initially identify, is Gutierrez.

No one was arrested at the scene, police said in the early morning hours of April 12.

Gutierrez was booked into the Adams County Jail shortly after 6:30 p.m. on April 14, according to county records. He remains incarcerated at the facility without bond.

He was advised of the charges filed against him via video April 20, according to District Attorney Dave Young’s Office. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. July 24.