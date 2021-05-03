Aurora man dies after capsizing kayak in Cherry Creek Reservoir

AURORA | A 26-year-old Aurora man died in Cherry Creek Reservoir Sunday after being jettisoned from a kayak amid a spring rain storm that produced strong winds, according to local authorities.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died as Christopher Carmon of Aurora. A representative for the local coroner’s office indicated Carmon drowned to death.

Officials with South Metro Free Rescue tweeted at 12:20 p.m. May 3 that a person was reported to be in the water of the reservoir that sits adjacent to Interstate 225.

Witnesses reported to park rangers that a man, later determined to be Carmon, was in the water “in obvious distress” beside an inflatable kayak, according to a news release issued by the state department of Parks and Wildlife.

Carmon was not wearing a life jacket, witnesses told park rangers.

Dive teams from local law enforcement agencies and a marine investigation crew from the state parks department spent several hours searching for Carmon in the east side of the reservoir in depths ranging from 9 to 16 feet.

Four people with the marine investigations team used an underwater drone armed with sonar, a camera and lights during the search.

Carmon was found dead in the water shortly before 5 p.m., according to South Metro Fire officials.

“A strong storm created gusty winds and choppy water and may have caused the kayak to capsize,” state parks officials wrote in a news release.

Water temperatures were reported to be about 50 degrees on Sunday.

Though it abuts Aurora, Cherry Creek State Park falls within the jurisdiction of South Metro Fire and does not technically fall within Aurora city limits.