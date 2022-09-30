Aurora man arrested after year-long investigation into pattern of assaults on children

AURORA | An Aurora man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault — part of a pattern of abuse that may have continued for a decade or more, according to an announcement Friday by police.

Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21, nearly a year after police launched an investigation into a sexual assault reported by a young girl. Police said they identified multiple children who are believed to be victims of Zapata-Valdenegro during the course of their investigation.

Charges against Zapata-Valdenegro of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse were filed by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Adams County, where the case will be prosecuted.

Police spokesman Matt Longshore said police could not release additional details about the alleged victims’ ages nor Zapata-Valdenegro’s relationship them.

The police announcement said detectives believe more children may have been victimized by Zapata-Valdenegro and encouraged anyone with information about incidents involving the man to call the police agency where the incident would have occurred.

Information and tips can also be provided anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 or by submitting a report online at www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.