Aurora man, 30, dies Friday of June gunshot wounds, prompting murder charges

AURORA | A 30-year-old man shot in June in Aurora during some kind of domestic dispute died yesterday, prompting murder charges against the suspect.

Police were called to the area of 13210 E. Seventh Ave. at about 9:45 p.m. June 19 to investigate reports of a shooting.

“When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement.

Aurora SWAT officers were called to the scene after a man later identified as a shooting suspect, Juan Serrano, 24 went back inside a house in the area after the shooting.

“A short time later, Juan surrendered and was taken into custody,” Longshore said. Serrano was charged then with first-degree assault, among other allegations.

Serrano was released from Arapahoe County Jail the next day in lieu of an undisclosed bond, police said.

On July 7, shooting victim Esteban Lopez died from his shooting injuries, Longshore said.

Police are working with prosecutors to update charges against Serrano.

“Serrano’s whereabouts are currently unknown,” police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.