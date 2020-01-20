Aurora leaders honor MLK Day with motorcade, ceremony

AURORA | Mayor Mike Coffman and other local community leaders are scheduled to participate Monday in the 34th Annual Aurora Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration.

The celebration honoring the life and work of King begins with a police motorcade at 7:30 a.m. at city hall and proceeds to the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on Colfax.

There, an annual wreath ceremony, proclamation and speeches are scheduled to take place.

All national parks waive admission for the day.

The national holiday means banks and federal agencies are close. In addition, most state and city offices are also closed or operating on amended schedules.

• All municipal offices, libraries and courts are closed

• Aurora Animal Shelter is closed Aurora Center for Active Adults, open 8 a.m.-noon

• Aurora History Museum, closed

• Aurora Reservoir, open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Some recreation centers are closed, others have abbreviated hours.

• Golf courses, open (weather permitting)

• Morning Star Adult Day Program, closed

• Morrison Nature and Plains Conservation center, closed

• Preschool Classes, closed

Not affected by the holiday closures are the detention Center, police and fire rescue.