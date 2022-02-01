Aurora lawmakers split over appointments to election and planning commissions

AURORA | Lori Gimelshteyn and Michael Seufert were appointed to Aurora’s Election Commission on Monday, over objections from council progressives that only Gimelshteyn came with a recommendation from commissioners.

Councilmember Francoise Bergan moved to appoint Michael Seufert in place of former city clerk and recommended reappointee Debra Johnson, saying “it’s my prerogative to appoint anyone who applied” and that “after reviewing the resumes, my motion was for Lori and Michael.”

After questioning Bergan about her motion, Councilmember Alison Coombs moved instead to appoint Johnson and another applicant who had not been recommended, Arnie Schultz — that motion failed 4-7, with Coombs, Juan Marcano, Ruben Medina and Crystal Murillo in favor.

Seufert works as a program lead for a management consulting firm and wrote in an application attached to the council’s agenda that he previously served as a registration judge in Denver County during the 2020 general election and as a precinct committeeman and vice precinct Committeeman for several years in Indiana.

Johnson is retired but served for a decade as Aurora’s clerk and eight years as Denver’s clerk, during which time she helped manage and administer elections.

Bergan’s motion to appoint Gimelshteyn and Seufert passed 7-4, with Coombs, Marcano, Medina and Murillo opposed.

The Election Commission’s responsibilities include recommending ward boundaries, establishing precincts, appointing election judges and breaking tie votes in municipal elections by lot.

During the selection of Planning and Zoning Commission members, Coombs and Murillo also debated the legitimacy of a motion by Bergan to reappoint Becky Hogan and appoint Garrett Walls at the same time. Regardless, the appointments passed unanimously.

A motion by Murillo to appoint Alexandra Jackson failed 4-7 on the same split. Marcano moved to appoint Stephen Elkins, but a substitute motion by Bergan to delay the vote on the remaining vacancy to try and attract more applicants passed instead 10-1, with Coombs opposed.

Other appointments were unanimous, including:

Evan Brigham and Henrietta Pazos to the Aurora Fox Arts Center Advisory Board.