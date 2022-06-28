Aurora lawmakers ground mayor’s proposal to limit international travel

AURORA | Mayor Mike Coffman’s plan to put more restrictions on international travel by Aurora City Council members was turned back on Monday.

Members voted 6-4 to reject the mayor’s proposal, which would have required a majority of council members and either Aurora Sister Cities International or the city’s Office of International and Immigrant Affairs to sign off on international travel before a city lawmaker could take a taxpayer-funded trip.

Aurora’s City Council spends tens of thousands of dollars each year on foreign and domestic travel. In 2021, the only international trip for which council members were reimbursed by the city was a mayoral delegation that Coffman led to El Salvador.

Coffman brought his proposal forward after councilmembers Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo returned from the International Making Cities Livable Conference, which was held in the Le Plessis-Robinson suburb of Paris and which Coffman skewered as a “European vacation.”

“As somebody who traveled internationally in another office, I just really fail to see the value of local elected officials traveling internationally,” Coffman, a former congressperson, said Monday. “But there are some limited circumstances where it very well may be warranted, and those would come before the City Council.”

The policy was similar to rules governing out-of-state travel in other metro-area communities, though Coffman’s suggestion was dogged from the start by allegations that he was being hypocritical and trying to smear progressives Marcano and Murillo.

“We have a tremendous amount to learn from folks outside of the United States, especially, frankly, when it comes to urban planning,” Marcano said. “You decided to go onto social media half-cocked, as you have the tendency to do, and accused us of taking a vacation. … You made a bunch of assumptions about this trip that were completely false, and now you’re backpedaling.”

Murillo went further in her criticism of Coffman, alluding to racist motivations.

“Whether it’s because we’re both Latino council members, because we are affiliated with one political party, I mean, I just fail to see why this is even a legitimate conversation,” Murillo said. “I’m really left with drawing conclusions here, because … there’s no logical explanation that you could follow that really describes what’s going on here.”

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky — who supported Coffman’s proposal along with Francoise Bergan, Angela Lawson and Dustin Zvonek — replied that the mayor “speaks more Spanish than any council member on this council.”

Coffman has spoken in Spanish at some public events. The comment drew a quick barb in Spanish from Marcano.

“I don’t understand the pushback,” Jurinsky said of opposition to Coffman’s proposal. “I see this as accountability to our constituents. … I think it’s transparency.”

Councilmember Alison Coombs said she planned to return to council with her own proposal for changing council rules to cap spending on trips based on the U.S. General Services Administration’s per-diem rates.

She was skeptical of the idea that council members’ travel should be limited by location, pointing out that Coffman’s proposal would do nothing to reign in unreasonable spending on domestic trips.

Councilmember Curtis Gardner agreed that the location of a conference was less important than what council members took away from it, mentioning that he recently attended a conference in Mexico City with the Downtown Denver Partnership.

“I’m a lot less concerned with where a trip goes than the value back to the city,” he said.

Coffman moved to amend his proposal by removing the requirement that Aurora Sister Cities International or the Office of International and Immigrant Affairs sign off on a trip. All but Coombs, Ruben Medina and Murillo approved the change, but even with the amendment, Coffman’s plan failed to earn the majority’s support.

Coombs and Murillo tried unsuccessfully to amend Coffman’s plan to add criteria by which council members would evaluate the appropriateness of travel, specifically the goals of the city’s strategic plan. That narrowly failed, with the mayor breaking the tie in opposition and Bergan joining progressives in support.