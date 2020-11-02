Aurora landlord arrested after fracas over blind man’s election ballot

AURORA | A 65-year-old Aurora landlord has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault after he got into a fight with a tenant who claimed the building owner had purposefully thrown away his ballot for the 2020 election.

Aurora police have confirmed that Donald Stoltz, 65, has been accused of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and a property crime charge after a series of fights between he and his tenant, 46-year-old Jason Osten, on Oct. 27.

Local officers were dispatched to a home at 11671 E. Colorado Drive shortly before 4:30 p.m. last Tuesday after receiving reports of a fight in the area, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

In a message to The Sentinel, Osten said he confronted Stoltz — his landlord — after he watched him throw away his ballot in an outdoor trash can. Osten said he pinned Stoltz to the ground after Stoltz grabbed him by the throat. Osten, who said he is legally blind, was eventually issued a summons for assault and battery, Longshore confirmed.

Osten’s ballot became spattered with blood at some point during the row.

Osten, who moved to Colorado from Iowa nine years ago to seek treatment for the degenerative eye condition retinitis pigmentosa, had been renting a room in the second story of Stoltz’s Aurora home since July. He said Stoltz is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has repeatedly chastised him for being a registered Democrat.

“He’s a very loud Trump supporter who has kind of put me down for being a Democrat, so I was wondering why my ballot wasn’t showing up, and then he threw it away,” Osten said Monday. “He’s got something against me and against Democrats.”

A short time after the original altercation between the two men, police contacted Stoltz at a local hospital after Osten complained that the man had slashed his bicycle tires. Longshore said Stoltz admitted to cutting Osten’s tires and was then issued a summons for the charge of “injury to property.”

About four hours later, police were again called to the home after receiving another report of a fight between Osten and Stoltz.

Osten said Stoltz immediately confronted him upon returning from the hospital, telling him: “Listen up f*** nut. Now it’s my turn.” Osten said Stoltz threw a flashlight at him, broke down his bedroom door and deployed a fire extinguisher in his face.

Police corroborated Osten’s account after listening to audio recordings of his conversation with 911 dispatchers.

Police officers who responded to the scene last week said Osten was covered “head to toe” in fire retardant chemicals, according to an arrest affidavit filed against Stoltz.

“Breathing the powder in caused myself and other officers to begin to cough,” Officer Alex Sotelo wrote in the arrest document. “I found it quite hard to breath with even a small amount of that substance in the air, and I observed Jason to cough, hock, and spit as a result of his exposure.”

Osten said he was temporarily blinded by the substance, though he already does not have peripheral vision and uses a folding walking cane.

Stoltz at first admitted to spraying Osten with a fire extinguisher, but quickly re-negged on his story when Sotelo pressed him, according to the affidavit. He originally told Aurora police “that he went downstairs, grabbed a fire extinguisher, went back upstairs, and ‘got him,'” according to Sotelo’s account.

Osten fractured his right pinky finger during the fracas, and said he’s afraid for his safety when Stoltz is released from jail.

“I don’t feel safe to even sleep yet,” he told The Sentinel. “I don’t want to be here when he gets out of jail. Not worth it.”

Osten said he’s still staying at Stoltz’s home, though he’s planning on moving to a motel on East Colfax Avenue.

Stoltz is currently incarcerated at the Arapahoe County Jail in lieu of posting a $50,000 bond, according to county records. He’s due in court at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 3.

Stoltz has been arrested on assault charges multiple times in Colorado in the past 30 years, state records show. He was accused of such charges twice in Denver in 1994, in Park County in 2004, again in Denver in 2006, and in Aurora in 2007. In 2014, he received a three-year deferred prison sentenced on felony burglary charges out of Denver, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

Osten said he cast his original ballot at a dropbox at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in north Aurora Monday morning.