Aurora cops use squad car to force fleeing murder suspect off the road

AURORA | Two Aurora police officers sustained minor injuries when they ran a squad car into that of an Aurora murder suspect to force it off the road Saturday afternoon.

Police say they had previously named Jesus Aguirre-Flores, 26, in the shooting death of an unidentified man at the Radiant Inn, 10950 E. Colfax Ave. on Aug. 17. Police originally said in August they were looking for a Black male driving a gray Ford 250 or 350 in connection with this shooting, according to August tweets by the department.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, officers patrolling the area spotted Aguire-Flores in a car driven by Khadijah Evans, 22. Evans refused to yield to officers when they tried to pull her over.

“A pursuit was authorized, which traveled through parts of Northwest Aurora and briefly into Denver,” according to Aurora Police spokesman Lt. Chris Amsler.

One officer used the police car to “to forcibly end the pursuit” in the area of East 14th Avenue and Del Mar Parkway, Amsler said in a statement.

Two officers involved in the chase sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital. Aguirre-Flores and Evan were taken into arrested at the scene.

Channel 4 TV in Denver reported that Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman was on a ride-along with an officer in the area during the chase, but he was not in the cars that forced Evans off the road.

Police did not detail what the relationship is between Evans, Aguirre-Flores and the murdered man. Nor did they release the name of the man murdered in August.

Aguirre-Flores was arrested and faces charges of first-degree murder. Evans faces charges of eluding police.