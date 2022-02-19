Cops reconnect 3 wandering horses with owners in southeast Aurora

1 of 4

AURORA | Aurora police successfully found the owners of three horses early Saturday out for a morning run unattended in southeast Aurora.

Police said at about 8:30 a.m. residents reported that the three horses were “galloping around” the area of Gartrell Road and Inspiration Drive Saturday morning.

“Officers were able to corral them and they are currently being kept at a safe location,” police said in a tweet.

About an hour later, police said on social media the owners of the horses were found.