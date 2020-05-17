Aurora considering COVID-19 hazard pay for cops, firefighters

AURORA | The City of Aurora may use federal economic relief money to provide hazard pay to police officers and firefighters working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aurora City Councilman Curtis Gardner sponsored a resolution the body will consider on Monday. It proposes that eligible workers earn up to $200 per pay period during the “disaster period,” which started March 18 and is still ongoing.

“Police officers and fire fighters are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under normal circumstances, it’s a difficult job but a viral pandemic makes it that much more challenging, as every interaction with the public risks infection,” he told the Sentinel. “I’m bringing this forward because I want to recognize the added stress and challenge COVID-19 has brought to being a first responder. They serve us every day without hesitation and I’m appreciative of the job they do. The guidance under the CARES Act allows for the use of these federal dollars to provide hazard pay. I’m hopeful my colleagues will join me in doing what’s right for police officers and fire fighters in Aurora.”

The resolution directs the city manager to negotiate with the bargaining arms of each department and “use their best efforts to obtain sufficient CARES Act funds from the counties to reimburse the city for the expense of providing hazard pay in accordance with this resolution,” according to the measure.

Marc Sears, president of the chief bargaining unit for Aurora police, said he has spoken to a representative from the city manager’s office about the prospect and feels that hazard pay is necessary. A representative from the union for Aurora Fire Rescue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There isn’t a final price tag attached to the resolution, as it’s not clear when the local declaration of disaster will end.

Council members are also slated to cement a deal with Adams County on Monday night for CARES Act money, a $2 trillion aid package that, in part, sent nearly $400 billion to state and local governments. That local agreement would bring about $3.7 million to the city.

In all, according to city documents, Adams County was allocated about $57.4 million, which was mostly divided up among various cities within the county.

Aurora expects about $23 million from Arapahoe County in CARES Act funds.

