Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly to retire in April, ending almost 5 years with city

AURORA | Jim Twombly will end his four-and-a-half-year tenure as Aurora’s city manager in April, citing a desire to spend more time with his family, according to the city and emails obtained by The Sentinel.

“I have six grandchildren, none of whom are in Colorado, who are very involved in school and sports activities, and I want to be able to be more present for them,” Twombly wrote in a Friday email to staffers, calling his decision to retire “bittersweet.”

Twombly formerly served as manager of the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was hired in 2018 to replace former city manager Skip Noe. His total career in public service spans 42 years and includes past stints as city manager of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Pella, Iowa.

Under Aurora’s council-manager form of government, the city manager is responsible for implementing policies approved by City Council members and is responsible for operations of the city government, including hiring employees.

Twombly’s tenure as the city’s top appointee was marked by upheaval, both locally and across the state and nation.

Less than a year after taking office, Aurora police and paramedics caused the death of Elijah McClain, igniting more than a year of raucous protests and laying the groundwork for a historic reform agreement between Aurora’s public safety agencies and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Beginning in spring 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic destabilized the nation’s economy and further fueled simmering social tensions. The 2021 election also brought in a new crop of conservative City Council members who at times were publicly critical of Twombly’s leadership.

Twombly’s decision to fire former police chief Vanessa Wilson kicked off a messy process of searching for a new chief. Wilson has since accused Twombly of folding under pressure from council conservatives by firing her, while Twombly has said she was fired due to deficient leadership.

Former chief Dan Oates returned to lead the department on an interim basis in May. The city’s current interim chief, Art Acevedo, took the reins of the department in December, after the first recruitment campaign ended in failure.

“Although there have been unexpected and unprecedented challenges along the way, I am proud of how much we have accomplished together, the caliber of service we provide the community, and the many initiatives of support for our employees we have put in place,” Twombly wrote in his message to staffers.

Twombly was praised in a city news release for maintaining city services during the pandemic; establishing the city’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and championing water conservation measures alongside the mayor and City Council.

“Jim has done an extraordinary job during a very difficult chapter in the history of our city, and he will be missed,” Mayor Mike Coffman said in the release.

Council members also acknowledged the contributions of Twombly:

Curtis Gardner: “I’ve appreciated Jim’s steady leadership for the city of Aurora and its residents. … He led the city through an unprecedented pandemic and ensured we continued to provide services to our residents. It’s been a pleasure working with Jim and I am thrilled he’ll have the opportunity to enjoy retirement with his family.”

Juan Marcano: “In my time working with City Manager Twombly, I’ve found him to be professional, communicative and responsive to council and community concerns. … He acknowledged the status quo with our civil service was unacceptable and supported entering the consent decree with the state, helped residents access vaccines and financial support through a deadly pandemic, and has navigated a divided council with patience and grace. I am grateful for his service to Aurora and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Francoise Bergan: “I’ve worked alongside Jim Twombly over the course of his time at our city. … He’s a consummate professional who has led the city through some challenging and exciting times. I truly wish him the very best in his retirement and having the time to enjoy what is most important in life, his family.”

Twombly’s last day is scheduled to be April 7. The City Council will meet in executive session on Feb. 13 to discuss the process for filling the city manager position.