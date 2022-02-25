Aurora City Hall reopens for appointments and some walk-ins

AURORA | Aurora’s Municipal Center has reopened to the general public, offering walk-in hours at its Water Billing Office and Cashier Services, and appointments elsewhere.

The municipal center has essentially been closed to the public for nearly two years after the onset of the pandemic.

The public can enter the building through the east doors facing Chambers Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. A variety of permitting resources, public safety reporting options and other services are available at AuroraGov.org/OnlineServices.

New at City Hall is the Appointment Center, located on the first floor in the former Tax and Licensing Office next to Water Billing. For in-person appointments, members of the public will check in at the Access Aurora desk and be escorted to the Appointment Center.

Residents can schedule in-person appointments by contacting individual departments or by calling Aurora Access at 303-739-7000. Questions can be submitted online at AuroraGov.org/ContactUs.

The municipal center is located at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.