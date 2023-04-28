Aurora City Council conservatives announce re-election plans

AURORA | Curtis Gardner became the latest Aurora City Council member to file paperwork to run for re-election, announcing his intention to continue as an at-large council representative.

“Aurora is a growing city, and we need leaders with a vision to ensure future generations can thrive,” he said in a news release. “In my second term, I’ll continue to be a strong advocate for our residents and will focus on public safety, economic growth and affordability, and quality of life to ensure Aurora is the best place in Colorado to live, work and play.”

Gardner, a registered Republican, said in the release that the council needed to back investing in essential services like road maintenance and law enforcement while avoiding partisan conflict on the dais.

Gardner has lived in Aurora most of his life. He holds a master’s degree in finance and worked at a local credit union for 14 years before accepting his current job as a local government liaison in the solid waste industry.

He has also served as a member of the Aurora Citizens’ Advisory Budget Committee, as treasurer of the Aurora Cultural Arts District and as president of his homeowners’ association. In December, he was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem for 2023.

Earlier this year, fellow Republican Francoise Bergan also announced her intention to run for re-election as the council representative of Ward VI, encompassing southeast Aurora.

Bergan, who previously worked in management and consulting, is seeking her third term on the council and highlighted her advocacy for the city’s new southeast Aurora recreation center, efforts to combat street racing and support of new parks and trails in her ward as accomplishments in an announcement posted on her website.

“I’m honored to be a strong voice for my constituents in city hall,” she said in the announcement. “Whether advocating for roads, public safety, housing, economic development, recreation, or retail, I’m committed to being a good steward of city revenue and making southeast Aurora the envy of the metro area.”

Bergan also described her leadership of the council’s Planning and Economic Development Policy Committee, vice chair role on the Management and Finance Policy Committee and membership on the Water Policy Committee, as well her service on the governing boards of the E-470 Public Highway Authority, Aerotropolis Regional Improvement District and Aurora Economic Development Council.

Conservative Angela Lawson, currently an at-large representative, will be running for the Ward V seat held by Democrat Alison Coombs, who is running for an at-large position. Lawson’s voter registration shows she is unaffiliated with any political party.

Lawson seeks a third term on the council and wrote in a social media post that she wanted to promote quality of life, public safety, economic development, housing, transportation and resources for older adults in the southwestern ward.

“During my time on council, there are three principles I think are essential as a leader of the city: know who you represent, be honest and transparent, and ensure that our city is fiscally responsible. Community engagement is important in all aspects of city business especially as the city grows,” she said in an announcement on her website.

She has lived in Aurora’s Ward V for 22 years and holds master’s degrees in social science, public administration and public policy. Lawson previously worked in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, where she oversaw the Elections Division’s lobbyist registration program. She was not available to confirm whether she still holds a position there.

Republican Jono Scott, who ran unsuccessfully for the Ward III seat in 2021, is also running for an at-large seat this fall. The pastor and director of a local food bank described himself as a “constitutional American” and said on his website that he would support public safety, economic development and housing affordability while opposing new taxes.

“​As a father, husband, pastor, coach, servant, budget-officer, and friend to many in our community, I am excited for the incredible potential of Aurora,” Scott said. “I believe that by serving our community today, we can set the right course for our future — a future that ensures that the people of Aurora can feel safe, work freely and raise their families with a high quality of life.”

Scott has lived in Aurora for more than 30 years and holds a master’s degree in religious education as well as an undergraduate degree in biblical studies. He has also served on the Citizens’ Advisory Budget Committee, including as chair. He described himself as a “constitutional American.”

Lawson will face progressive Democrat Chris Rhodes in Ward V, while Democrat Brian Matise challenges Bergan in Ward VI, and Gardner and Scott face Coombs and challenger Democrat Rev. Thomas Mayes.

Democrat Jason McBride has announced his intention to run for the seat being vacated by Marcano, along with Republican Stephanie Hancock, although neither had filed paperwork with the City Clerk’s office as of April 18.

Aurora’s City Council includes six representatives elected from each one of the city’s six wards, four at-large members elected by the city as a whole and a mayor who presides over meetings and has tie-breaking powers.

Ward IV Representative Juan Marcano, a Democrat, is running for mayor. Current Republican Mayor Mike Coffman said recently he has not made public whether he will run for a second term.

The city’s municipal election will take place Nov. 7.