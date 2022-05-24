Aurora City Council approves youth violence plan, other items

AURORA | Aurora lawmakers gave their unanimous stamp of approval to a strategic plan for youth violence reduction, among other items during a Monday night city council meeting.
The plan has been in the works for months — the final version breaks down the causes of youth violence and where some of the hardest-hit areas are, community perceptions of violence and the various strategies the city is considering in its response, including expanded partnerships with police, schools, mental health care providers and other groups.
Council members have spent months shaping city staffers’ vision for addressing youth violence and gang activity. Last week, the group said it wanted a greater role in approving proposed grant funding for organizations combating the violence.
Also on Monday, the group:
- Voted unanimously to increase the amount of funding that organizations can request through the city’s Safety and Security Grant Program from $10,000 to $20,000, reflecting inflation and the rising costs of construction. A city staff member told lawmakers 325 organizations had applied for grant money to make security improvements since applications opened May 16.
- Voted unanimously to allow police to obtain surplus military equipment through programs such as the U.S. Department of Defense’s 1033 Program. Staff previously told the council that accepting weapons or munitions would require local approval regardless.
- Voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding with Adams County and other local jurisdictions committing the city to share data about homelessness and coordinate services to help unify the region’s homelessness response.