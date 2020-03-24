Aurora, Cherry Creek and charter schools start shift from classrooms to computers

AURORA | Aurora-area schools are gearing up to go digital as schools remain shuttered through at least April 17

This week, Cherry Creek School District and Aurora Public Schools officials are developing “remote learning” plans to keep teaching kids sitting on the living room couch – not in a classroom.

All schools are closed at least through April 17 statewide to prevent transmission of the new coronavirus and COVID-19.

The challenge isn’t lost on Cherry Creek Superintendent Scott Siegfried.

In a Monday letter to the 55,000-student district community, Siegfried noted he is “asking our teachers to shift what has been purposefully developed as a brick-and-mortar operation for the last 70 years into a remote learning environment in four days.”

As of Monday, the details aren’t hammered out for Aurora schools.

It’s unclear whether every Aurora student is on the hook for online work – whether or not they have access to the internet at home – and how teachers will replace experiential arts, music and P.E. classes.

Siegfried said Monday district staff are “considering ways to ensure that all students have access to technology and internet service in their homes.” Grading for online assignments will be intended to support learning, not negatively impact grades, he said.

Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn told the district community in a letter late Monday that schools are also switching to “online lessons and teachers” to work with students “in a web-based environment.”

“We recognize this is uncharted territory,” he said in the letter. “Remote learning is certainly not a direct substitute for in-person classrooms, but it provides us with an opportunity to support learning while students are at home.”

For APS students, that learning time will happen through a package of Google products – Classroom, Hangout and Meet – and also other online programs depending on their grade level.

Online classes start Tuesday, March 31, Munn said.

To get students online, APS is allowing for families to check out small laptops and other devices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday across the district. Schools set individual availability windows depending on grade and last name.

Visit this link to see the time windows.

The district is also connecting families living in a Comcast area to free internet access for 60 days.

District spokesman Corey Christiansen said the district is working with providers to make sure the technology need is met.

Charter schools are still working out plans as well.

Aurora Academy Charter School told its school community on Facebook Monday staff will give out Google Chromebooks and begin its online learning Monday, March 23, also using Google Classroom. Teachers will post assignments and have live, video-streamed “office hours” via Google Meet. The school said in the post that teachers and students already have some experience with the online platforms.

The Colorado League of Charter schools is still working with charter schools to pioneer shifts from classrooms to online classes, said Peter Mason, vice president of communications.

More details will are forthcoming this week as plans are put into motion.