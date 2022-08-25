Aurora Central High School placed on secure perimeter Wednesday due to reports of shooting at Nome Park

AURORA | Two weeks into the school year, Aurora Central High School was briefly placed on secure perimeter Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at Nome Park.

In a message posted to the school’s twitter account, ACHS Principal Kurtis Quig said that the school was placed on secure perimeter during the school day because the Aurora Police Department was investigating a report of shots fired at the park, which is directly across East 11th Avenue from the school.

“At this time, they do not believe anyone was injured,” Quig said.

On Twitter the department replied to a question about what happened by saying that no one was struck but a house on the block was damaged.

In an email, APD spokesperson Lieutenant Chris Amsler told The Sentinel that the incident took place around 1 p.m. and the school was on secure perimeter until 1:20 p.m.

“No victims have been located; however an unoccupied residence in the 1200 block of Nome Street was struck,” he said. “No confirmed suspect information is available at this time.”

Along with the secure perimeter, after school activities and athletic practices were canceled Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

“We want to reassure you that our school is safe and that as we shared with you earlier, we put secure perimeters into effect as a precaution,” Quig said in the message.

Students with safety concerns are asked to share them with parents, school staff, or another trusted adult, Quid said. Anyone can also make anonymous reports through Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-7233 or safe2tell.org.

Last school year, Nome Park was the site of a drive-by shooting on Nov. 15 that injured six APS students, placing the community on edge and spurring renewed discussion about youth violence. Four teenagers are currently facing charges in connection with the shooting.