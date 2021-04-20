Aurora Central begins sports complex with $10 million donation from Children’s Opportunity

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools will break ground on a sports complex at Aurora Central High School thanks to a $10 million donation from the Children’s Opportunity Foundation.

The facility will include a baseball and softball complex, indoor and outdoor practice fields, a training facility for student athletes, a learning center and office space, according to a release from APS. The money will also be used to add lighting to the existing fields and track.

“We consider athletics to be an important part of the educational process and an important component of leadership development,” foundation Vice Chairman Dwight Richins said in the release.

The release did not say when construction will begin. The district will hold a virtual press conference on Wednesday to discuss the facility.