Aurora arson investigators examining cause of fire that torched two homes in South Shore neighborhood early Wednesday

AURORA | Officials with Aurora Fire Rescue are investigating an incident of possible arson that resulted in the destruction of two under-construction homes in the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Aurora firefighters were dispatched to the area near the intersection of East Titus Street and East Davies Place shortly after 1:30 a.m. Nov. 20, according to a tweet from Aurora Fire Rescue.

A two-alarm blaze was designated “under control” less than 90 minutes later, and no injuries were reported, according to a tweet.

One of the homes scorched by the fire had merely been framed, according to one of the homeowners of the two affected structures. That forthcoming home was completely destroyed.

The other home had siding and drywall installed, but was only about 80 percent burned.

Residential security footage obtained from a neighboring home appeared to show several people igniting a hay blanket near the homes early this morning, according to one of the owners of the affected homes.

A spokesman for Aurora Fire Rescue said arson investigators are continuing to examine the incident.

“If it was an undetermined cause, I would have that, but the fact that investigators are still going means we’re not going with undetermined cause at this point,” said Tyler Szabo, spokesman with Aurora Fire.