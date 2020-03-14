Aurora area virus crisis closures and cancellations

These are some of the prominent closures and cancellations of public and private events in the Aurora metro area. If you’d like to have your notice added, send your announcement to [email protected].

UPDATED MARCH 14, 2020

Aurora city buildings and venues

(Below venues closed from March 14–31)

Aurora Fox Arts Center

Aurora History Museum

Aurora Public Libraries

Aurora Recreation Centers and indoor pools

Bicentennial Arts Center

The People’s Building – no comment yet on cancelled events being postponed

Information at: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=16539096

(Below venues closed from March 14 to April 30)

Aurora Center for Active Adults

Morning Star Adult Day Program

Therapeutic Recreation Program

Information at: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=16539096

Aurora civic meetings that will continue

Board of Adjustments and Appeals Meetings

Planning and Zoning Commission Meetings

City Council Meetings

Civil Service Commission Meetings

“All city-organized public meetings and events taking place between March 14 and April 30 (other than the meetings listed above) will be canceled. Use of all city meeting rooms and facilities by public and non-city groups will be canceled effective immediately through April 30, or until further notice.”

Community venues

Stanley Marketplace – Businesses open, Family Friendly Dance Party postponed. Other events may be postponed. Follow Stanley Marketplac’s Facebook and Twitter for updates.

https://www.facebook.com/OhHeyStanley/

https://twitter.com/OhHeyStanley

Denver city buildings

Denver Public Libraries – closed indefinitely starting March 16. Visit Denver Public Library’s Facebook and Twitter for more updates.

https://www.denverlibrary.org/

https://www.facebook.com/denverpubliclibrary/

https://twitter.com/denverlibrary

Museums

Aurora History Museum – closed from March 14–March 31. All events cancelled through April 30. Visit Aurora History Museum’s website for updates.

https://www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/aurora_history_museum

Denver Art Museum – Closed from March 14–31. Postponement/cancellation notices for events and programs will be sent via email. Visit the Denver Art Museum’s website or their Facebook and Twitter for updates.

https://denverartmuseum.org/

https://www.facebook.com/denverartmuseum

https://twitter.com/denverartmuseum

Denver Museum of Nature and Science – Closed until further notice. Visit DMNS’s website or their Facebook and Twitter for updates.

https://www.dmns.org/

https://www.facebook.com/DMNSorg?ref=ts

https://twitter.com/DenverMuseumNS/

Music venues

1st Bank Center – All shows cancelled indefinitely. Shows may be rescheduled. Those with tickets to cancelled shows that cannot be rescheduled will be refunded within 30 business days of cancellation notification. Visit The 1st Bank Center’s website or their Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.

https://www.1stbankcenter.com/

https://www.facebook.com/1stbankcenter

https://twitter.com/1STBANK_Center

The Bluebird Theater – All shows cancelled indefinitely. Shows may be rescheduled. Those with tickets to cancelled shows that cannot be rescheduled will be refunded within 30 business days of cancellation notification. Visit The Bluebird Theater’s website or their Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.

https://www.bluebirdtheater.net/

https://www.facebook.com/bluebirdtheater

https://twitter.com/bluebirddenver

The Gothic Theatre – All shows cancelled indefinitely. Shows may be rescheduled. Those with tickets to cancelled shows that cannot be rescheduled will be refunded within 30 business days of cancellation notification. Visit The Gothic Theatre’s website or their Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.

https://www.gothictheatre.com/

https://www.facebook.com/gothictheatre/

https://twitter.com/gothictheatre

The Ogden Theatre – All shows cancelled indefinitely. Shows may be rescheduled. Those with tickets to cancelled shows that cannot be rescheduled will be refunded within 30 business days of cancellation notification. Visit The Ogden Theatre’s website or their Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.

https://www.ogdentheatre.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ogdentheatre

https://twitter.com/ogdentheatre

Theaters

Aurora Fox Arts Center – Closed from March 14–31. 1If you have purchased a ticket for a show, Aurora Fox Arts Center will reach out to you. Visit Aurora Fox’s Facebook for updates.

https://www.aurorafoxartscenter.org/

https://www.facebook.com/theaurorafox/

The People’s Building – Closed from March 14–31. No comment yet on cancelled events being postponed. At 9995 E Colfax Avenue in Aurora. Their website is https://www.thepeoplesbuilding.com/

Vintage Theatre – All plays cancelled, planned reopening on April 17 with Shakespeare in Love. Visit vintagetheatre.org or Vintage Theatre’s Facebook page for updates.

https://www.vintagetheatre.com/

https://www.facebook.com/vintagetheatre/