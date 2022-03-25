Aurora announces Monday deadline for planning commission applicants

AURORA | Residents have until Monday to apply for a three-year term on the City of Aurora’s Planning and Zoning Commission, according to a city announcement.

In addition to advising the Aurora City Council on topics related to development, the seven-person commission is responsible for reviewing site plans and land use approvals.

Applicants should be registered to vote in Aurora and able to prove residency dating back at least one year. Employees in the city administration are not eligible to apply.

Members of the public interested in applying for the seat may call the City Clerk’s Office at 303-739-7094 or visit AuroraGov.org/Boards.

The commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.

City Council members are slated to interview applicants at their April 11 study session, the announcement said.