Aurora animal shelter reducing hours due to staffing shortage

AURORA | As it grapples with a shortage of employees, the Aurora Animal Shelter will be closed on Tuesdays until further notice, according to a City of Aurora social media post.

The shelter’s new operating schedule will be 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. The changes will take effect March 29 and will continue as the city trains new staff, the post said.

Sick or injured pets found outside of normal shelter hours can still be taken to the VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital at 9770 East Alameda Ave. in Denver. VCA asks that members of the public call them at 303-366-2639 before arriving, if possible.

More information about the northwest Aurora shelter is available at AuroraAnimalShelter.org.