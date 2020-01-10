ArapCo Sheriff: Plenty of fishy scam about deputies on dating site

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office warned dating site surfers Thursday not to engage scammers impersonating the Aurora-area law enforcement office.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter Thursday that a scammer is impersonating the agency on dating site Plenty of Fish. The scammer is making “serious threats or demanding money from members” and using multiple cell phone numbers, officials said.

“Do not call them back!” the agency said on Twitter.

The agency also asked the dating site users to call 720-874-3500 and confirm whether any phone calls apparently from the Sheriff’s Office came from an actual deputy.