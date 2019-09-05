Arapahoe County to pay $2.45M to settle 2014 inmate death

DENVER | Arapahoe County has agreed to pay a $2.45 million settlement to the family of an inmate who died in his cell after repeatedly asking for help.

The Denver Post reports that Arapahoe County commissioners approved the largest settlement of its kind by the county in at least a decade on Tuesday.

Officials say 37-year-old Jeffrey Lillus was found dead in his cell at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility in December 2014 from what was later determined as bacterial pneumonia.

Officials say his family sued the county and the medical staff responsible for inmate health for ignoring and neglecting Lillus.

County officials say most of the money paid to the family is expected to be covered by insurance.

Lillus had a wife and five children.

