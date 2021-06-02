Arapahoe County investigators arrest Denver firefighter on suspicion of child porn charges

AURORA | Officials with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a Denver firefighter accused of uploading child pornography to the internet while he was at work.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Eric Trujillo, 39, was arrested the morning of June 2 at Denver Fire Station 36 on Federal Boulevard. He is currently being detained at the Arapahoe County jail in Centennial on suspicion of the felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office began investigating Trujillo after receiving an online tip submitted to a regional task force that looks into crimes against children.

Ginger Delgado with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said authorities executed search warrants on Trujillo’s property at both his home in Highlands Ranch and the Denver firehouse. What they found led them to believe he uploaded videos at work of children being sexually assaulted, Delgado said.

Trujillo has been placed on unpaid leave with the department pending the results of an internal investigation, a spokesperson for Denver Fire wrote in a text message. He has been employed with the department for a decade.

Trujillo’s booking photo was not immediately available.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance at 9:30 a.m. June 3.