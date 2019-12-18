Arapahoe County Coroner identifies 2 Aurora teens killed in separate incidents Monday night

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified a pair of Aurora teenagers killed in separate incidents Monday evening as 19-year-old Miguel Enriquez-Enriquez and 16-year-old Frederick Robert.

Enriquez-Enriquez was pronounced dead in the early evening Dec. 16 after he swerved a pickup truck he was driving near the Vista PEAK campus to avoid an SUV that pulled across his path of travel, according to Aurora police. He was ejected from the truck as he was traveling south on Harvest Road near the intersection with East Fourth Place.

Police said the driver of the SUV is cooperating with authorities, though it’s unclear if any charges have been filed. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be factors in the incident.

Robert was shot and killed at the Aurora Hills apartment complex at approximately 10 p.m. Dec. 16, according to Aurora police. He was found shot inside an apartment at the complex on East Archer Place, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office has classified Robert’s death as a homicide.

The Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is currently investigating the shooting. An arrest had not been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with any information related to Robert’s killing is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6710.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Denver Metro Crime Stoppers offer rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.