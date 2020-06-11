APS to hand out 1 millionth free meal since pandemic began

AURORA | As of Friday, Aurora Public Schools staff will have handed out 1 million free meals to local students and adults since the pandemic began, the district says.

The school system has been handing out free meals since mid-March, when the pandemic began ravaging the area, forcing schools to close and threatening families’ financial stability.

APS continued its free meal program after the school year ended and plans to keep handing out food through at least July 31.

Adults can receive a free meal as well.

District spokesperson Corey Christiansen said in March, when the food program started, the federal government was expected to reimburse the district for the expenses. He said then each lunch meal cost APS $3.50 including labor. APS Foundation fundraising has also paid for 70,000 meals.

Early meals included mini French toast for breakfast and cheese pizza for lunch.

See the full list of food pick-up times and locations on the APS website.

The Sentinel reported early in the pandemic that schools offer a crucial source of nutrition for low-income students. APS and the Cherry Creek School District launched sweeping meal programs.

Cherry Creek recently transitioned into its summer meal program. School staff are still handing out free breakfasts and lunches to kids 18 and under through July 31.

See Cherry Creek’s food pick-up sites and times in Aurora online.