APS staffer at Boston school named Colorado school psychologist of the year

AURORA | An Aurora school psychologist has been named the state’s school psychologist of the year for her work at Boston P-8 in Aurora Public Schools.

The Colorado Society of School Psychologists named Boston psychologist Dr. Brittany Greiert the top mental health professional for students in the state. APS announced the award Tuesday.

APS said colleague Ariel Bowlby, a psychologist at Elkhart Elementary, nominated Greiert for the award. Bowlby called her “respected and viewed as a reliable and trustworthy resource for all who interact with her.” APS said colleague Ariel Bowlby, a psychologist at Elkhart Elementary, nominated Greiert for the award. Bowlby called her “respected and viewed as a reliable and trustworthy resource for all who interact with her.”

At Boston — the preschool through eighth-grade school near East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street — Greiert meets with individual students for counseling sessions and also leads small group meetings of students working on behavioral issues. Greiert was also a member of the Aurora Education Association teacher union’s bargaining team, working to secure benefits and salary raises for APS teachers. She has worked in APS since 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“We are proud to have Dr. Greiert on our team,” APS officials said in a statement. “Her dedication helps APS maintain safe, healthy and supportive learning environments for all students.”

APS has previously said the work of school psychologists and social workers in schools can be a major boon for student mental health. At Elkhart Elementary, staff told The Sentinel in September a major investment in mental health staffing has probably boosted test scores and helped manage disciplinary issues.