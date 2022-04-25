APS invites students to hand out grades to the school district

By
CARINA JULIG, Sentinel Staff Writer
-
0

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools is inviting students to give the district their feedback during a virtual input session on Tuesday.

“APS students, we want to hear from you! Join us Tuesday, April 26 to share what kind of support you get and what support you need,” the district said on social media.

The input session will help inform the district’s 2026 strategic plan, one goal of which is creating a supportive community for students.The session will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Join online at zoom.us/j/94973775640.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments