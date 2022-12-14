APS chief of staff nominated to serve as interim superintendent

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools chief of staff Mark Seglem has been nominated to serve as interim superintendent next semester as superintendent Rico Munn prepares to leave the district in a phased exit.

The board of education voted to nominate Seglem as interim at its Tuesday meeting by a 5-2 vote, with board members Stephanie Mason and Nichelle Ortiz opposed. There was no discussion before the vote. The action item was added to the meeting agenda Monday after the board met in executive session Sunday to receive legal advice on how to proceed with the superintendent search.

The district announced Dec. 2 that Munn would be leaving once his contract expired at the end of June. As part of a transition plan that he presented to the board and that it approved at its last meeting, he will be placed on leave for the spring semester and an interim superintendent will be named while the board searches for his permanent replacement. He will also serve as a contractor for the first semester of the next school year to help the new superintendent.

The board did not name the candidate before the meeting, but Seglem was Munn’s suggestion in the transition plan, which said that he had extensive leadership and management experience and is familiar with the issues impacting the district.

“His leadership would provide the necessary consistency and stability during a search process,” Munn said. “Moreover, as he does not intend to apply for the superintendent role, his presence will not complicate the search process.”

Seglem has been APS’ chief of staff since 2019. He previously served as an executive in a number of different organizations and is a retired U.S. Navy commander. During his time as a division director in the Department of Defense in the early 2000s, he oversaw a budget of over $100 billion.

The board will have a special meeting on Jan. 3 to officially appoint Seglem to the role.

At the end of the meeting, which was Munn’s last as superintendent, he thanked the district’s students and their families for their support and for allowing him to serve them over the past nine years.

“It’s something that I will never take for granted,” he said.

Praised APS’ staff and particularly his leadership team over the years, which he said helped him lead the district during some difficult times for his family, including when one of his children was seriously ill and after the death of his father earlier this year.

He described Seglem as “an incredibly steady hand through an insanely difficult time.”

During public comment, a number of people affiliated with local education equity group RISE Colorado spoke to thank Munn for his work at APS and to ask the board to commit to including students and families in the search for his replacement.

Several speakers said they did not understand why Munn would not be seeking to renew his contract and that they wanted the board to be more transparent about what led to that decision.

“I think it is important that we know the cause for the non-renewal of his contract,” said parent Bertha Moran through a Spanish interpreter. “It is also important that we understand the board of education’s vision for the future of our school district.”

Neither Munn or the board have said much about what led to his departure. Last week, Munn told The Sentinel that a “conflict of vision” with the board led to his decision not to seek to continue on once his current contract expires.

After public comment, during which board members are not allowed to respond to speakers, Gerkin assured people that “there will be many opportunities for community engagement as we go forward with the superintendent search.”

“We want you to be involved,” she said.

Munn will work with the district in some capacity through the end of 2023. He told The Sentinel in an interview last week that he doesn’t yet know what his plans are after that.

“I’m waiting for the Steelers to call,” said Munn, an avid fan of the Pittsburgh team.

Looking back, Munn said that he was proud of what he managed to accomplish at APS. When he came to the district, he said that he had three main goals, including improving student outcomes and being of service to the Aurora community.

The third was that “I wanted us and our kids to be known as fighters,” Munn said. “To be known as people who would fight for a successful future, who would fight for better outcomes for kids, who at every step of the way would fight for better things for the kids of this community. And I feel like that’s who we are.”

He demurred when asked if there was anything in specific he would do differently.

“We’ve made choices along the way as to what we would prioritize and that’s always a difficult thing, because you know that in a perfect world you would prioritize everything,” he said. “But you can’t. So you make choices and then you drive towards what you hope are better outcomes.”

Munn has had no shortage of challenging situations to deal with during his tenure, including an unprecedented pandemic, but he said that the most difficult part of his job has been “every expulsion.”

“You don’t take these jobs to tell kids they can’t come to school,” he said.

One of his favorite things is the back to school kickoff that the district holds every summer before the first day of school. He loves that it’s become a community celebration of the district’s kids and families, but it also holds a special meaning for him.

“Personally, it happens every year right about or on the anniversary of my mother’s death. And secretly I always think of it as a party for her,” he said. “But I know for everyone involved it’s a time to come back together and think about our kids and our future, and I think that’s a wonderful thing.”