APS, Cherry Creek schools announces early dismissals, after-school events cancellations

AURORA | Both Aurora school districts will close schools two hours early Tuesday due to weather conditions. All after-school events including evening classes and sports games are also canceled.

Aurora Public Schools will close all schools two hours early, the district said. In the Cherry Creek School District, elementary schools will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m., high schools at 1:30 p.m. and middle schools at 1:45 p.m.

TWO HOUR EARLY DISMISSAL: Due to the weather, we are dismissing all schools 2 hours early today.

School dismiss:

ES 12:45pm

HS 1:30pm

MS 1:45pm

All afternoon preschool, after-care programs, activities & athletics canceled. For more info visit: https://t.co/19Z70eaFZe#CCSDK12 pic.twitter.com/DF5yVR1cWV — Cherry Creek Schools (@CCSDK12) October 29, 2019

APS schools closing 2 hours early. Buses pick up students 2 hours early. All afternoon and evening athletics/activities cancelled including at @PickensTechCO. For a full list of our early dismissal times for schools, visit https://t.co/jxqamll3hH. Please stay safe and warm. pic.twitter.com/V63qZijQ6J — Aurora Public Schools (@aurorak12) October 29, 2019



Students who ride the bus will be picked up from school two hours early in APS, the district said. District offices will close at 3 p.m.

All after-school events and sports games are canceled as well in both APS and Cherry Creek. The districts said that includes all preschool classes, activities and athletics. In APS, Pickens Technical College classes are canceled.

Aurora is on accident alert, meaning that if you’re involved in a traffic accident, both cars are drivable and there are no injuries, exchange insurance and driver information and report the accident online or at a police station later.

Police advise motorists to use extreme caution today when driving. If you’re stuck or involved in a accident, activate your car hazard flashers.