APS board hopefuls Mason, Reinhard and Ortiz keep leads in board race

AURORA | In an at-large race for three seats on the Aurora Public Schools board of eduction, two teacher union-backed candidates appear to have secured solid leads.

Stephanie Mason and Vicki Reinhard, two candidates supported by the Aurora Education Association union, led the pack of five candidates as of 11 p.m Tuesday, according to local county clerk’s. Reinhard has received over 25 percent of votes cast. Mason has won over 22 percent cast.

But the race remains tight for the third and final open at-large seat. So far, Nichelle Ortiz has received 19.36 percent of the vote, just above former school board President Amber Drevon’s 18.83 percent.

Three-time board member Barbara Yamrick is in last place with more than 14 percent of the vote.

Five candidates are running for three open school board seats in Aurora Public Schools to help lead the approximately 40,000-student school system for the next four years.

The board decides everything between hiring or firing the superintendent, contracting with school lunch providers and whether charter schools can operate in the district.

Those open three seats will be vacated in November by Monica Colbert — who is not running for re-election — and Dan Jorgensen and Cathy Wildman, who have both served two four-year terms and are termed limited.

But past term limits aren’t stopping some of this year’s five candidates for the school board. Candidates Barbara Yamrick and Amber Drevon are familiar names to Aurora educators and parents.

Yamrick served two terms on the school board between 1999 and 2007, and then another term between 2013 and 2017. She lost her re-election bid two years ago.

Yamrick told the Sentinel her spending priorities would be raising teacher salaries and funding more language acquisition programs. State academic tests are administered in English, but APS has a high population of migrant and refugee students who speak English as a second language, if at all.

Drevon also sat on the school board between 2013 and 2017, but declined to run for re-election. She’s changed her mind this year, driven to reduce the student-to-teacher ratio in schools and other issues.

One of those candidates, Stephanie Mason, said her children and grandchildren have been APS students. She said she has long been involved in the Parent Teacher Student Organization at Columbia Middle School. Her top spending priority is investing generally into schools.

The other union-backed candidate is Vicki Reinhard. She’s a former special education teacher in the district who said she recently retired. She was also the vice president of the teacher union. Her spending priority is attracting and retaining high-quality teachers.

The fifth candidate in the race is Nichelle Ortiz. In a Facebook post, she said she is a parent to three APS students and a regular school volunteer for about a decade. She also said her spending priority is attracting and retaining high quality teachers.

The November school board election could change the course of the district.

APS has improved slowly but steadily as a whole in recent years, according to the Colorado Department of Education’s annual school and district ratings. Despite relatively low ratings at several schools — Aurora Central High School, North Middle School and Gateway High School — graduation rates and test scores are generally up.