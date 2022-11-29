APD and U.S. Marshal ‘find’ 11 high-risk missing children

AURORA | A two-week operation conducted by the Aurora Police Department and the U.S. Marshals District of Colorado in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the location or recovery of 11 high-risk missing children, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Operation Lost and Found” took place Nov. 7 to (Nov.) 18 with the goal of finding critically endangered missing children throughout the Denver metro area,” the release said.

Along with locating the children, who range in age from 12 to 17, the operation also led to the arrest of one adult for alleged interference with a custodial order.

The children “were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sex abuse, physical abuse and medical or mental health conditions,” the release said.

Their names and more details about their cases are not being released in order to protect their privacy, the agency said. After being located, APD worked with the Colorado Department of Human Services to return the children to their families or determine whether they needed to be placed outside the home.

This was the first missing child operation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service in Colorado.

“As the Marshals continue to develop our Missing Child Unit, we will continue to support state and local law enforcement partners in locating and reunifying missing and exploited children with their families,” said Kirk Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado, in a statement.