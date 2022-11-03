POLICE: Aurora gunfire suspect shot himself inside apartment after hours-long suspect

1 of 3

AURORA | A man accused of gunfire earlier today shot himself inside an Aurora apartment during an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police did not release the man’s identity, but said in a tweet that he was “deceased.”

Police reported the SWAT call at about 11 a.m. at the Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way,.

An unidentified man, suspected of being involved in a gunfire incident and an undisclosed location earlier today, refused to leave an apartment in the complex.

“A reverse-911 was sent to residents in the complex to shelter in place,” police said in a statement on twitter.

An Aurora SWAT team and a large number of officers gathered outside the apartment for about four hours, working to persuade a suspected gunman to give himself up, according to Aurora police

At about 12:15 p.m., police said the man still refused to leave, and that some residents have now been evacuated from neighboring units.

“Others (were) asked to shelter in place,” police said.

At about 3 p.m. police announced that the standoff had ended.

“A male was located inside of the apartment suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

Shortly after, police said they were shutting southbound Interstate 225 between Mississippi and Iliff avenues to search for some kind of evidence related to the SWAT incident.

The interstate was reopened at about 4:30 p.m.