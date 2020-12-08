Adams County extends COVID-19 restrictions for another 30 days

AURORA | The Tri-County Health Department announced Monday that it will extend public health restrictions in Adams County for another 30 days due to the ongoing high rate of COVID-19 infection in the county.

“With what are still the highest case rates in the metro area, the threat of further hospitalizations and deaths is very real in Adams County,” Tri-County director Dr. John Douglas said in a press release announcing the extension. “We understand that people are tired of this, but these public health measures are the roadmap for a faster and more sustainable recovery in our community without the necessity of moving to the complete Stay at Home orders that we had in the spring.”

The main component of the orders, which will now last through Jan. 7, is a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for everyone except essential workers. All non-critical businesses must be closed during curfew hours.

Restaurants can only serve alcohol until 8 p.m., and all alcohol sales must stop at 10 p.m. Restaurants can only seat people outdoors and can only seat groups that are in the same household.

The orders also prohibit spectators at all sporting events, including high school sports. That is unlikely to have much effect, as the Colorado High School Activities Association does not currently have any events slated.

The county is currently at the “severe risk” level, the final level before full stay at home orders are implemented. The county’s two week incidence rate is 1,150 per 100,000 people, and it has a test positivity rate of 14.5%, the release said. According to modeling from the School of Public Health, 2.7% of Adams County residents are currently infected with the virus.

The hospitalization rate was 3.1 per 100,000 people the week of Nov. 30, the release said, a rate higher than during the initial surge this spring.