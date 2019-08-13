8 months after fleeing jury trial, judge sentences felon to 23 years in prison

AURORA | Nearly eight months after absconding during an Arapahoe County jury trial, a man convicted of assaulting another man with a cellphone charger cord in Aurora two years ago has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

An Arapahoe County District Court Judge sentenced Miguel Leon-Caballero, 24, to 23 years in prison on Aug. 12, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors convicted Leon-Caballero of five charges on Jan. 25, including felony assault and felony car theft, according to the DA’s office.

But Leon-Caballero wasn’t in the courtroom to hear the jury’s verdict as he had cut off his GPS ankle monitor on Jan. 24, the third day of his jury trial, and fled.

Leon-Caballero, who has a history of fleeing legal proceedings and law enforcement, was on the lam for more than four months before he was once again arrested.

The Denver Police Department re-apprehended Leon-Caballero on April 26, according to Brad Kamby, division manager with Arapahoe County pre-trial services. Kamby did not know any details related to the fugitive’s arrest.

Leon-Caballero had been ordered to wear the ankle monitor after he posted a $15,000 cash or surety bond and was awaiting trial in January, Kamby said.

The monitor last sent a transmission to authorities at 1:07 p.m. on Jan. 24 from the area near Colorado Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Denver.

Police originally arrested Leon-Caballero in connection to his Aurora carjacking and assault case on Nov. 19, 2017 in a Littleton home.

After choking a 21-year-old acquaintance with a phone charger cord and stealing a pickup truck, Leon-Caballero was later found pretending to be asleep “in the basement on a bed under the sheets,” according to an arrest affidavit filed against him.

Detectives later determined Leon-Caballero and an accomplice drove the stolen truck through a business sign for an Aurora heating and cooling company shortly after the theft.

The pair caused an estimated $15,000 worth of damage to the sign and incurred nearly $13,000 in damages to the truck.