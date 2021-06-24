6 VOTES: Aurora City Council looks to Ward II candidates for forthcoming camping ban vote

AURORA | Candidates for the Ward II vacancy were pressed Wednesday evening during interviews with the Aurora City Council to answer how they would vote on an urban camping ban ordinance if appointed to the seat.

The appointed member could make or break the proposal by Mayor Mike Coffman amid a divided council that is down one progressive member after Nicole Johnston formally resigned her seat earlier this month to move to Colorado Springs.

Coffman asked each of the six candidates whether they would approve the measure, which he highlighted would give the city’s homeless 72 hours to abandon their camp and relocate to an approved area or shelter.

Candidates Jessica Giammalvo and Ryan Ross said they would not vote for the proposal. Candidates Steve Sundberg, Luke Kodanko, Robert Hamilton and Robert O’Reilly said they would vote in favor, though expressed concerns about the city’s existing services for people experiencing homelessness.

The city estimates there are about 150 available shelter beds for approximately 427 individuals experiencing homelessness.

Ross, who recently facilitated the city’s police reform task force, said he hasn’t seen evidence that camping bans have worked well in other cities.

Hamilton, who works as a consultant, said he’d rather see less involvement in the issue from the Aurora City Council altogether, but ultimately conceded he would support the ban.

Council member Crystal Murillo also asked candidates about where they fell on the issue, insisted that Coffman’s motives are purely political. She followed up asking whether the candidates were concerned about how Aurora might enforce the ban.

Robert O’Reilly, a Denver sheriff’s officer, said he wouldn’t support jail time for people who violated a camping ban. When asked about the legality of the proposal, he said there would be “legalities no matter what you do.”

Council members are expected to take up the ban at a regular meeting next month. By the time the proposal reaches a final vote a member is expected to be sworn in and able to cast a vote. Six votes are needed to pass the ordinance, and though he sponsored the proposal, Coffman won’t be able to vote on the measure unless there is a tie.

The council is so far divided on the proposal, though not every council member has had a chance to voice an opinion yet. The proposal has been presented to two city council policy meetings, passing one and failing another, though those votes aren’t binding and don’t limit a council member or the mayor from forwarding on the legislation on to a formal vote.

Johnston was a vocal opponent of the proposed ban and Coffman’s approach to reducing homelessness.

“…Mayor Coffman made statements on social media denigrating Permanent Supportive Housing solutions and wanting requirements to ‘become sober or get a job’ in order to receive homelessness services. He continued with misinformed generalizations as if he is the expert in this area. He is not,” she wrote in a guest column in the Sentinel last month. “Working regionally, using evidence-based policies and ignoring the ill-informed statements of Mayor Coffman is how we can achieve success.”

Candidates were also asked about affordable housing, oil and gas regulation — which mostly affects Ward II residents — and Aurora’s increasing crime.

Kodanko suggested that to address home affordability, the city should encourage homebuilders to turn dirt in Aurora “as much as possible.”

Candidates expressed concern for crime in Aurora, some advocating for more support of the police department. Ross said he’d like to see more of an emphasis on mental health, for both community members and police officers.

Sundberg said he’s gathered from conversations with local police that officers “feel handcuffed” in what they can do and are likely “letting a lot (of things) slide.”

Hamilton said he would not support increasing funding to the department.