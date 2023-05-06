6 hurt, 2 critically, after AC unit falls into pool at Gaylord Rockies

AURORA | Large parts of a heating and cooling system fell from the ceiling into a swimming pool at Gaylord Rockies Saturday morning injuring six people, two critically, according to Aurora fire and rescue personnel.

“We have provided medical care for six total patients,” fire officials said in a tweet. ”Two of these patients were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.”

All of those injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

“Our hearts go out to all those who were injured today, to their families and to those traumatized by witnessing what occurred,” Mayor Mike Coffman said in a statement. “We expect a thorough investigation, and our immediate focus is the well-being of those involved, and we thank our first responders for their quick response and care.”

Eight Aurora firefighters were at the hotel for a training exercise when the incident occurred just before 10 a.m.

“This allowed a quick response of highly trained paramedics and EMTs who went right away to the pool to assist patients,” city spokesperson Ryan Luby said in a statement.

Witnesses said the pool was crowded at the time, with as many as 100 people in the pool and the area.

Rescuers had to not only respond to injured people but ensure they weren’t also injured by falling debris, officials said.

“I would like to share that the men and women of this agency train for this type of incident every day,” said Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton. “I am proud of their rapid and effective response in caring for our community.”