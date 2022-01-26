5-year-old boy killed in Aurora apartment fire identified

AURORA | The 5-year-old boy killed in a fire at an Aurora apartment complex on Monday has been identified as Abner Salmeron-Bautista Jr.

The apartment at 15320 E. Evans Ave. where Salmeron-Bautista lived with his family caught fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in what police say was an arson. According to police he was found on the second story of the apartment and transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to reporting from Denver 7, Salmeron-Bautista was nicknamed “El Choco” due to a chocolate-colored birthmark on his cheek.

A GoFundMe has been established to help cover funeral expenses for his family. As of Tuesday evening, it had raised more than $10,000.

The fundraiser organizer described Salmeron-Bautista as playful, lovable and caring and said that he “would light up the room with just his appearance.”

Alondra Michel, 37, was arrested is connection with the fire and faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to an Aurora Police Department statement. The case will be prosecuted in the 18th Judicial District.

Michel was allegedly involved in a “domestic violence incident” on the main level of the apartment building “when she intentionally set the fire, which quickly spread to other units,” police reported.