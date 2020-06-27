5 people shot in Aurora’s Del Mar Circle Friday — 5th shooting in 2 days

AURORA | Aurora police reported a quintuple shooting in the center of the city Friday night, marking the fifth incident in which someone was shot in Aurora in the past two days.

Two groups were shooting at each other near the Save A Lot in Del Mar Park, resulting in five people suffering gunshot wounds, police tweeted shortly after 8:15 p.m. June 26.

All five people who were shot are in stable condition and are expected to survive, police said. Detectives are not currently looking for a suspect.

The non-fatal shooting Friday night marks the latest in a rash of violence in Aurora, with 10 different people shot in the city since Wednesday evening.

The spate of shootings began when two men, 26-year-old Ricardo Herrera and 28-year-old Keith Lamonte shot and killed one another in the EZ Pawn shop around 4:30 June 24. The shop is located across the street from the Save A Lot shooting Friday.

Later that same evening, a man was stabbed to death near South Parker Road and Peoria Street, and a pair of additional shootings were reported on an RTD bus and in Apache Mesa Park. Police have since levied murder charges against 24-year-old Stephen Minks-Morgan in connection with the stabbing of 32-year-old Nicholas Green.

Last night, another man was shot and killed near East 19th Avenue and Oswego Street.

“The uptick in violent crimes over the last week is extremely concerning,” Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said through a spokesperson Thursday.