$4 million substance abuse grant for Aurora Mental Health aligns with surge in need

AURORA | As the coronavirus pandemic pushes into the three month mark, mental health services are seeing their demand grow. The Aurora Mental Health Center says a newly awarded $4 million grant will help meet that need.

AUMHC received the grant this week from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration in order to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

Staff or the center say the money will allow the organization to “further develop and implement best practices and elevate the standard of care across all areas of operation.”

“Community-based hubs for behavioral health care are critical to both an individual’s and a community’s quality of life, and the current pandemic has significantly increased the need for these types of comprehensive services,” said Dr. Kelly Phillips-Henry, CEO for Aurora Mental Health Center. “As we continue to meet the needs of people with mental and substance use disorders, this grant will allow us to improve access to care, enhance our services with investments in technology, training, data-driven performance monitoring and an overall improved client experience.”

Dr. Anne Garrett-Mills, chief medical officer at Aurora Mental told the Sentinel there seems to be more people who are in need of mental health services than usual.

Part of that is the stress of the pandemic itself, but also because there are more people looking for services who otherwise might seek help somewhere else, like schools and universities, she said.

During a May 7 press conference, Dr. John Douglas, executive director of the Tri-County Health Department, said that he’s concerned about widespread problems with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues because of the pandemic.

Douglas specifically cited problems serving substance abusers, and how he foresees that problem increasing as more people reach for alcohol or drugs to deal with myriad types of stress.

He suggested the region elevate mental health awareness as a critical public health concern while the pandemic crisis continues.

Local mental health officials agreed.

“If you have been struggling with mental health, now you are but maybe with grief and anxiety, too,” she said. “Some people are falling back to old coping mechanisms and substance abuse is more of a problem that it might be otherwise.”

She added that all types of mental health issues will need more resources as the pandemic rolls on.

“Human beings are under stress,” Garrett-Mills said. “That is apparent in our meetings.”