4 Aurora cops on paid leave after man shot with ‘less lethal’ shotgun injured during arrest

AURORA | Four Aurora police officers have been placed on paid leave as part of standard department protocol following a hand-to-hand brawl with a man who was hit with a stun gun and shot with a bean bag that penetrated his abdomen, police said.

The incident began at about 6 p.m. June 28 when Aurora police officers were dispatched to InTown Suites, located at 14090 E. Evans Ave., to investigate a reported domestic violence incident between a man and a woman.

Officers contacted a woman in the lobby who said she was injured by the man she was staying with.

“When officers went to contact the male suspect, he was uncooperative and armed with a metal object,” according to a statement posted by Aurora police Agent Matthew Longshore. Police did not say what the object was.

Police said they attempted to de-escalate while trying to arrest the man but were unsuccessful.

“He was shot with a Taser, which had no effect on the him, and then two rounds from a less-lethal shotgun, also having little to no effect,” Longshore said.

In an email, Longshore clarified that the department’s “less-lethal shotguns” are equipped with “bean bag rounds.”

After the man was shot, police grabbed him and pulled him into a hallway at the extended stay hotel.

Once taken to the ground, officers subdued and handcuffed the man. He was rolled onto his side once he was placed in handcuffs, Longshore said.

Paramedics then took him to a nearby hospital, police said. He remained hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, but he is expected to survive his injuries.

When he is released from medical treatment, the man will be arrested on domestic violence-related charges, Longshore said.

One officer received medical care for minor injuries sustained during the melee.

Police not release the name, age or race of the man and woman involved in the encounter. Details on their injuries were also not released, though investigators said that authorities only discovered on June 29 — a day after the incident — that one of the rounds fired from the shotgun pierced the man’s stomach.

Because the man was injured by the shotgun round, all four officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson requested that investigators Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team investigated the shooting. Aurora police joined the group earlier this spring in a move to increase accountability and transparency.

Longshore said all the officers on the scene wore body cams that recorded the incident. Video images so far have not been released.