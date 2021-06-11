3 women accuse ex-Westminster officer of sexual misconduct

DENVER | A former Colorado law enforcement officer is facing sexual misconduct accusations from three women, prosecutors said Friday.

Wayne Darrell Nelson, 68, was charged with seven counts stemming from incidents between April 2018 and December 2020 when the women were his tenants and roommates, Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King said.

Nelson is a retired officer who previously worked for the Westminster Police Department and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office until he resigned in 2014. He currently teaches concealed carry classes and women’s self-defense classes, prosecutors said.

Charges allege that on Dec. 24, Nelson forcibly groped and solicited sex from a 27-year-old tenant in Arvada. Other charges include two incidents of unlawful sexual contact that allegedly happened in 2018 and 2020.

Victims told detectives they were scared to report Nelson’s conduct because he was a retired law enforcement officer, according to the district attorney.

Nelson turned himself in to the Jefferson County jail Thursday and is being held on a $5,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for July 7.

Nelson is charged with attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, two counts of soliciting prostitution and three misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.