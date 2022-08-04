3 southeast Aurora houses severely damaged by fire Wednesday

1 of 2

AURORA | Three houses were severely damaged by fire and smoke in southeast Aurora, creating huge plumes of smoke and displacing residents from all homes, according to Aurora Fire and Rescue officials.

There were no injuries reported.

“There are no early indications of the cause of this fire,” firefighter officials said in a statement. “Investigators are on scene to conduct their work.”

Firefighters were called to the fire on the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive at about 2:30 p.m.

Soon after, reinforcements were called in, summoning seven engines, four ladder trucks and a variety of supervisors and staff.

Officials said residents displaced because of the fires were referred to the Colorado Wyoming Red Cross for assistance.