3 shot, wounded Monday night in Aurora’s City Park

AURORA | A large police presence composed of officers from across the city descended on Aurora’s City Park in northwest Aurora Monday night after reports of a shooting there that left two men and a woman injured, police said.

The shooting inside City Park at East 16th Avenue and Dayton Street was reported on Twitter at about 9:30 p.m.

There was “a large gathering of people at the park prior to the shooting,” police said in a tweet at about 10 p.m. “Officers applied at least one tourniquet.”

Police said the shooting victims all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking people in the park or anyone with information to talk with officers.