3 shot, 2 detained after shooting at Aurora apartment complex Monday

AURORA | Three people were shot and another injured at a central Aurora apartment complex Monday morning, according to Aurora Police.

Police reported that two people were shot in the parking lot of the Canterra at Fitzsimons apartment complex, 397 Potomac Way, shortly after 11 a.m. Feb. 10.

They were both taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Investigators later detained two people in connection with the shooting near the intersection of East Second Avenue and Potomac Street, police said.

Both of the people who were detained were also injured and taken to a local hospital.

One of them had been shot, and another was taken to a hospital “for health reasons,” police wrote on Twitter. Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said the latter person experienced “some sort of medical episode” after running in the area.

Police said three 19-year-old men were involved in the incident. Investigators did not immediately determine the age or gender of the fourth person involved. It’s unclear if that person was one of the people shot or detained.

Police recovered multiple weapons from the area, Longshore said.

Longshore said police are still trying to determine how the four people reported to be involved in the incident are connected.

“We’re trying to determine each person’s involvement in this,” he said.

Anyone with any information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Aurora police at 303-627-3100.