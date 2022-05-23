3 seriously Sunday injured during Aurora apartment complex parking lot shooting

AURORA | A dispute Sunday in the parking lot of a central Aurora apartment complex led to the shooting of three people, seriously injuring all of them, police said.

The shootings occurred in the parking lot of Park Place at Expo Apartments, 10623 E. Exposition Ave., and were reported by police on Twitter at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not release any identifying information about the victims, what let to the shootings or who the shooting suspect or suspects were.

Police said medics transported one of the victims to a nearby hospital, and the other two found their own way before police arrived.

“All have serious injuries but (are) expected to survive,” police said in a social media post. “Circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being determined. Suspect descriptions are still being obtained.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.