3 injured in separate weekend shootings in Aurora; safety advocacy walk slated for Monday afternoon

AURORA | Aurora police are looking into a trio of separate shootings that left three people injured in the city over the weekend.

Authorities said the string of shootings began when a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at about 11:30 p.m. May 22, police said on Twitter. The man who was shot told police he was injured near the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and Peoria Street, though investigators found no evidence or weapons upon canvassing the area, according to a department spokesman. There is currently no information on possible suspects.

The man survived the shooting, though it’s unclear if he remains hospitalized.

About two hours later, a woman was shot during “a large party” in the 14000 block of East Vassar Drive, according to a tweet. The woman was admitted to a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, police said. No suspect information was immediately available as of Monday morning.

The third reported shooting of the weekend occurred at about 8 p.m. May 23 near the intersection of East Highline Drive and Lansing Street, according to a tweet. Police said a woman was shot in the arm in the area, and she is expected to survive her injuries.

Agent Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said SWAT investigators served a search warrant Monday morning at a home in the area that is believed to be connected to the suspected shooter. It’s unclear if anything was recovered during the search, or if any arrests were made.

Former Councilwoman Debi Hunter Holen, who was attacked with a wood board while walking along the nearby Highline Canal Trail last summer, is organizing a walk with local leaders to promote safety along the trail Monday afternoon. Police Chief Vanessa Wilson and members of the Highline Canal Conservancy are expected to accompany Holen on her trek starting at St. Stepehen’s Episcopal Church on East Del Mar Circle at 1:30 p.m.

Police said Holen sustained serious injuries after 23-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzalez assaulted her with a plank of wood last July. Another woman was hit with a piece of wood by another assailant on the same trail the same week Hunter Holen was attacked.

Councilperson Alison Coombs, who is also planning on attending the event Monday, said Holen wanted to promote vigilance and safety in the area following the recent shooting.

“I think hearing about (the shooting) really sparked something in her to get this going,” Coombs said.

The recent shooting did not occur on the Highline Canal Trail, Longshore confirmed. It occurred in an area nearby the walkway.

Neither Hunter Holen nor her husband, Arapahoe County Commissioner Bill Holen, immediately returned requests for comment.

Anyone who may have potential information related to the shootings this weekend is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.