1 dead, 13 injured after fire ravages north Aurora apartment building Friday

AURORA | One person has died and some five dozen Aurora residents have been displaced from their homes after a large fire tore through an apartment complex at 1600 Galena St. early Friday.

Officials with Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the three-story building in north Aurora shortly before 12 a.m. Oct. 29 after receiving reports of people trapped inside the structure, according to tweets.

Aurora firefighters extracted multiple people from the building, and 13 people were treated for injuries, officials said in a news release. Five of those people were taken to a local hospital for further treatment, and two were reported to be in serious condition.

One of the people injured in the fire died sometime Friday morning, Fire officials have confirmed. That person is expected to be identified by the Adams County Coroner’s Office in the coming days.

Officials said multiple residents were seen jumping from windows in an effort to escape the flames.

Approximately 60 people were displaced from their units, according to authorities with Aurora Fire Rescue. The local branch of the American Red Cross is working to provide temporary housing to those unable to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.