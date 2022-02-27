3 hurt after floor collapses during house party with more than 100 juveniles in Aurora

AURORA | Three people were taken to a hospital after a floor collapsed during a house party with up to 150 juveniles in Aurora, according to South Metro Suburban Fire District officials.

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews responded Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. to a home sin the 20900 block of South Princeton Place in southeast of Aurora, KUSA-TV reported.

“A portion of the first floor collapsed into the basement due to a large party with 100-150 juveniles inside,” fire officials said in a tweet.

Three people were injured, including one seriously, authorities said. No one was trapped.

Firefighters did not identify the homeowners or those taken to the hospital.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the collapse caused a natural gas leak, but it has since been shut off. The agency’s Technical Rescue Team is working to stabilize the home.

Red Cross officials helped with lodging for those displaced from the event.